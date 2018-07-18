Man exposes himself on Worthing seafront

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen exposing himself and ‘committing an indecent act’ on Worthing seafront on Monday morning.

The incident took place at the Splash Point rocks at Worthing seafront at about 9.20am on Monday (16 July), police said.

It had initially been reported to the Worthing Beach office and staff had chased the man, but he had run off in Denton Gardens, police confirmed.

Police describe the man as white, skinny, with short close cropped hair. He was wearing salmon coloured shorts, said police.

Anyone who has any information about the incident or recognises the description of the man, contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 445 of 16/07.