Man fined for racing horse-drawn vehicle on A24

A man has been fined hundreds of pounds after being caught racing a horse-drawn vehicle along the A24.

Tom King, 20, of Maidstone in Kent, is the first to be convicted under the new Public Spaces Protection Order introduced by Horsham District Council in April.

The order bans a variety of anti-social behaviour including anti-social use of vehicles, dog fouling and control of dogs, parkour in the town centre and anti-social use of horse-drawn vehicles.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 13 the council said the court found King guilty of breaking the order after he failed to attend the hearing.

He was fined £440 with a victim surcharge of £44 and the Council’s costs of £450.

Cabinet Member for Community and Wellbeing councillor Tricia Youtan, said: “This conviction shows that the Council is serious about tackling anti-social behaviour and we will continue to work actively with the Police to enforce all aspects of the PSPO we introduced earlier in the year.

“We will continue to work with the police to address anti-social behaviour in problem areas, this includes taking action where necessary but also signposting vulnerable individuals to support services that are available in the District.”

If you witness or are a victim of anti-social behaviour in Horsham District, please contact Sussex Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively you can report online using the Sussex Police website: www.sussex.police.uk.