Man mugged by hooded youths in early morning attack

A man was mugged by hooded youths in an early morning attack.

Sussex Police said the victim was walking south in Goldstone Villas in Hove at about 12.15am on Sunday, April 29, at when he was approached by a man demanding money.

He was wrestled to the floor and another man hit him over the head. They stole his bag containing a laptop, wallet, cash and a hoodie before running off, police said.

The 31-year-old victim declined to go hospital.

The suspects were described by police as white, aged in their early twenties and wearing black hoodies and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information is asked to contact police online or ring 101, quoting serial 21 of 29/04.