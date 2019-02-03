Man rescued from Sussex high-rise building fire, residents evacuated

A man has been rescued from a fire in a high-rise block of flats in Sussex.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the flats in Lavender Street, Brighton, at around 6.45am this morning, following reports of a fire on the fifth floor.

Seven fire engines were sent to the scene, and the fifth floor was evacuated, with other residents being advised to stay in their properties.

Eight firefighters using breathing apparatus entered the building and rescued a man from the fire, but his condition is currently unknown, the fire service spokesman said.

All people were accounted for by 7.43am, they said, and the fire was put out.

The fire spokesman said the fire was in the 'common way' of the building, and was 'of doubtful origin'.

A fire officer is currently in the building investigating the cause of the fire, which is unknown at present.

Police and paramedics were also at the scene earlier.

The Red Cross from East Preston, West Sussex, are also present to help those who are currently out of their homes.