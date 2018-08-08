Man still sought over serious offences against woman in Worthing

One man has been arrested and another is still sought by police following an incident in which a woman was ‘assaulted and held against her will’ in Worthing.

A woman was allegedly held against her will and driven around Worthing town centre in her own car for several hours on Friday 20 July, police said.

During this time, the 32-year-old woman was also assaulted causing minor injuries, said police.

A 36-year-old man wanted by police in connection to the incident was arrested in Brighton this morning (Wednesday, August 8) and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries, police said.

Detectives are still looking for Ben Dillon, who is 6ft 2ins, of slim build, with blue eyes and brown wavy hair.

The 27-year-old also has tattoos, including a question mark under his left eye, and others around his neck and right upper arm, police said.

Detective Sergeant Darren Twort of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “Dillon may still be in the local area or further afield.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, do not approach him but contact us on 999 or 101, quoting serial 553 of 21/07.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”