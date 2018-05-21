Man wanted in relation to assault and threats to kill in Bognor

Police want to interview Simoen Harry
Sussex Police has issued an appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of Simeon Harry who is wanted for interview over alleged offences.

In a statement, police said they want to talk to the 30-year-old regarding incidents in Bognor Regis including an assault and threats to kill a woman known to him.

It said Harry, is described as black, 6’, of muscular build with a short afro hair style, has a scar around his mouth, tattoos on his left forearm, and a tattoo with the word ‘Sherry’ or similar on his chest.

Detective constable Natalie Stoner of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “Harry has connections in the Worthing and Brighton areas of Sussex, and in London.

“He is also known to travel by train on a regular basis.”

She added: “If you see him or know where he is, don’t approach him but let us know right away by calling 101, quoting serial 1106 of 02/03.”

Anyone with any other information about Harry that would help the police’s search, is asked to make contact online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/

Alternatively, they are asked to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”