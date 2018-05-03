Man who ‘scaled wall with a broken arm and in handcuffs’ to escape police still on the run

A man who scaled a wall with a broken arm and in handcuffs to evade police in Worthing on April 6 is still on the run four weeks later and could be in Eastbourne – say officers.

Police believe Jessie Burbridge, 22, is now in the area. He is from Hove and wanted on charges of assault, criminal damage and escaping lawful custody in Worthing, and an assault in Brighton.

Officers say he escaped from custody at Worthing Hospital while receiving treatment for a broken arm.

Police said Burbridge was last seen scaling a wall to the gasworks.

Burbridge is described as white, about 5’8”, slim, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said, “If you see him, please call 999 immediately. Or, if know where he may be, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 573 of 06/04.”

Police are offering a reward up to £500 for information leading to his arrest.