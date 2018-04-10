Marathon man has a new target

Managing director Ivan Lyons has just completed 52 marathons in 52 weeks – but he is not stopping there.

Ivan, a chartered financial planner at Investment Solutions in Worthing, has now set himself a new challenge of 100 marathons in 100 weeks.

Within that 100, he will be doing four marathons in four days in Worthing in June and ten marathons in ten days in August.

He is raising money for Tusk Trust, which helps threatened species such as elephants, rhino, cheetah and chimpanzees, and has so far raised £5,500.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ivan-lyons2 for more information and to make a donation.

