Marks and Spencer apologises after concerns over Worthing store binning bread

Marks and Spencer has apologised after edible unsold bread was apparently binned yesterday instead of going to charity.

Pictures appear to show wrapped, unsold bread being thrown away by the town's Montague Street store.

A Marks and Spencer spokesperson said: “Our goal is to half food waste by 2025 and as part this we’ve introduced new technology to help ensure we bake the right amount to reduce waste and minimise the need for end of day reductions.

"When there is bakery surplus, our priority is for it to end up on a person’s plate through our food redistribution programme or it is offered in our colleague catering areas.

"We apologise that this approach wasn’t followed by our Worthing store on this occasion.

"Any remaining surplus is always used to create energy to power homes and businesses and no M&S products will ever go to waste.”