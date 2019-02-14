Mary How Trust unveils new equipment to help save lives in Sussex and beyond

The Mary How Trust health screening charity is celebrating the unveiling of its new equipment, which is now benefitting people across Sussex and beyond.

The trust raised funds for the machine to mark its anniversary last year, with this newspaper and our readers backing the ‘£30 for 30 years’ appeal.

Mary How Trust campaign logo

Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert visited the Mary How Trust’s headquarters in Pulborough to see the ultrasound equipment, which supports early cancer detection screening.

The Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention is a local charity which provides screening for early signs of serious illness including bowel and prostate cancers, heart disease and diabetes.

Nick is a patron of the trust, and met one of the trust’s sonographers who demonstrated the ultrasound machine. She explained how the new technology meets the challenges of screening people with higher than average BMIs and gives her an improved picture of soft tissue organs.

The Mary How Trust does not charge for their service but asks for a donation based on ability to pay. This is why ongoing fundraising is vital for the Trust to enable them to check 1,000 people a year.

Phase 2 of the ‘£30 for 30 years’ appeal will support the purchase of diagnostic supplies.

Nick said: “It is always a pleasure to visit the team at the Mary How Trust and to see the latest developments.

“I am so pleased that the Trust have had such a successful year of fundraising and I hope that it continues so that more people can benefit from the health screenings they provide.”

The trust’s marketing and fundraising manager Roanne Moore said: “We’re so close to reaching the goal for the blood lab!

“With the help of the kind donors who’ve supported the campaign, including your readers, it’s wonderful to think we’re nearly there.

“What’s brilliant is that the ‘£30 for 30 Years’ campaign has appealed to people across the community – it’s inclusive and everyone can feel they can get involved, with gifts small or large.

“And the impact of those gifts will reach families from all walks of life, helping to give reassurance as well as helping us spot illness early. What could be better?

“When the community comes together it’s a powerful thing.”

Roanne said there was just £5,000 to go for the trust to reach its goal.

“The campaign closes this summer, and we’re really hoping to make that last push and reach the target of £30,000, which will fund a year’s worth of diagnostic supplies, to analyse blood tests and spot abnormal results early,” she added. “Early detection means swift treatment – and saves lives!”

If you’d like to support the appeal with a donation of £30 today visit www.maryhowtrust.org/donate