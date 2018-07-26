Massive support for Young Minds with NCS fancy dress walk

A group of teenagers braved the heatwave and took part in a sponsored walk from Worthing Pier to Brighton Pier, raising money for a youth mental health charity.

Wearing a variety of costumes which included a policewoman and a princess tent, the group known as Team Titans set off on their 11-mile walk last Wednesday for Young Minds.

NCS Team Titans walk for Young Minds. Picture by Derek Martin DM1873802a.

The walk was organised as part of the National Citizen Service programme, which has a requirement of 30 hours of volunteering over the four-week schedule of activities.

Megan Stapleford, team leader, said: “The young people have been absolutely brilliant. They are a really hardworking bunch and we have been giving out leaflets around town as part of raising awareness.”

Team Titans, made up of 16 year olds, spent a week of planning at Lancing Parish Hall, where they chose to support Young Minds.

The charity provides mental health support to people aged 16 to 24 and the group said they wanted to help a smaller organisation which supported people of a similar age to them.

They were ready and raring to raise some money and awareness for a mental health charity as group members said it was an up-and-coming issue that was often ignored.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman want along to wave the group off as they left from the pier. He said: “I am a big fan of National Citizen Service, it is an excellent programme for young people to get involved in and keep doing something positive.

“As a trustee of Worthing Mind, mental health issues are close to my heart so I didn’t hesitate to come down and support Team Titans.”

After heat and weather warnings, the walk was pushed back from its original start time of 1pm to 3pm, aiming to try to avoid the hottest part of the day.

Megan said: “Unfortunately due to one of the young people falling ill, we had to end the walk just before our goal to ensure their safety. Regardless of the distance, we are incredibly proud of how far they’ve all come as wonderful young people.”

The original fundraising target set by the group was £100 but they smashed this goal and have so far raised £225 for the charity.

To support Team Titans’ fundraising effort, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ncsteamtitans

