Master yogi talks of the value of a calm mind

The value of a calm and peaceful mind has been forgotten, a large gathering in Worthing was told.

Sister Jayanti of the Brahma Kumaris was speaking to more than 100 people attending an event organised by the Lighthhouse Retreat Centre.

Lou Beckerman started and finished the programme with some beautiful songs. Picture: Niloo Kohan

A master yogi and experienced meditation teacher, she was interviewed by Neville Hodgkinson, author and journalist, at Sion Senior School on Sunday.

Sister Jayanti explained there were a whole range of emotions – anger, jealousy, fear – associated with a mind that was not calm but when the mind was calm and peaceful, people opened up to joy, love and clarity.

“We also have a greater capacity for listening to others and for connecting with them heart-to-heart. When we learn to make the mind calm, life can change dramatically,” she told the audience.

The starting point to having a calm mind was to understand the real self was not the physical body but the ‘inner being’, she said.

“It is this inner being, the immortal soul, that creates thoughts and feelings,” she said.

She then spoke a meditation commentary, saying it would help the audience turn inwards and experience themselves as souls, points of shining light.

Her tips for developing a calm mind included connecting deeply with the peace and love within, feeding the mind at the beginning of each day with pure thoughts of beauty and truth, and having patience with the self, as personal change take time.

The programme concluded with another powerful meditation commentary from Sister Jayanti and a song from singer songwriter Lou Beckerman.

Information on future Brahma Kumaris programmes in Worthing can be found at www.lighthouseretreatcentre.org or 01903 820828.