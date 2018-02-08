Mayor’s disgust as war memorial vandalised

The mayor of Worthing has expressed his disgust that the war memorial in Worthing has been vandalised.

According to the mayor, Alex Harman, the memorial outside the town hall in Chapel Road was vandalised last night.

Worthing's war memorial has been vandalised. Picture: Alex Harman

The graffiti includes someone writing ‘Anna’ and another name under the list of those who died fighting for our country, and circles seem to have been drawn on the memorial with pen.

He said: “I am disgusted to see that someone has written a name on the War Memorial last night. Thanks to the council staff and contractors who have tried to remove it. I am reassured that specialist cleaners will be fully removing this graffiti in the coming weeks.”