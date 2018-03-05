Mayor tries out equipment in ‘fantastic’ visit to Worthing fire station

The mayor of Worthing Borough Council got an insight into life in the fire service with a visit to Worthing’s fire station.

Councillor Alex Harman, mayor of Worthing Borough Council, visited the station in Ardsheal Road where he met the duty crew, was given a VIP tour of the station, the appliances and all of the equipment they carry.

The Watch kitted the Mayor out in full fire kit in order to take part in some training.

Mr Harman was taken up 32 metres up in the aerial ladder platform, operated the compressed air foam system, handled hose reels and rescued a casualty whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

The day finished with a real emergency call, where he witnessed the aerial ladder platform in action to assist South East Coast Ambulance Service with an emergency.

Darren Wickings, watch commander, said: “It was great to show Alex what the role of a firefighter entails.

“He took part in all of the training and understood why we have to maintain our skill levels continuously.

“This was also a fantastic opportunity for the watch to ask Mr Harman questions about his role and his duties as the mayor.”

Roy Barraclough, station manager, said: “It was great to welcome the mayor as we are all very proud to be a part of Worthing’s community.

“We were able to show him what we do for the town as a service and Alex was able to try out the fire equipment for himself.”

Mr Harman said: “It was a fantastic morning with E Watch, I initially had a very limited understanding of the fire service and it was amazing to learn just how much they do within our community.

“I was included in various parts of their training, which allowed me to have a small insight into their day to day work.

“Thank you to everyone at Worthing Fire Station for their hospitality and to all at West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for what they do to keep us safe!”