McDonalds could open drive-thru restaurant in Worthing

Worthing is one of the locations being considered for a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant, a spokesman for the chain has confirmed.

The Herald asked McDonalds to confirm rumours it was considering purchasing a site in Durrington.

Part of the car park belonging to the Tesco Extra in New Road, West Durrington, is up for sale.

In response, a McDonalds spokesman said: “Worthing is one of a number of areas being considered for a new McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant.

“If we move forward, we believe a new restaurant would bring investment to the local community as well as creating at least 65 new full and part-time jobs”.

