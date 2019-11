A 'possible medical episode' has led to a collision on the A259 near a garden centre in Angmering, according to Sussex Police.

Sussex Police said the collision was reported to them at 12.15pm, 'involving two cars' on the Roundstone Bypass, near Haskins Garden Centre, 'one of which has gone on to collide with a tree'.

The spokesman described it as a 'possible medical episode'.

The incident is causing delays on the A259.

The ambulance service has been contacted for more information.