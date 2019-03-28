Meet the couple behind Worthing’s new whiskey bar

A new whiskey bar is opening in Worthing next month.

The Whiskey Rooms opens in Montague Street on Thursday, April 18.

Jason Walls and Kate Mitchell

Worthing couple Jason Walls, 40, and Kate Mitchell, 39, said they are looking forward to ‘offering something different’.

Jason told the Herald and Gazette: “We had been working in pubs for a long time and we wanted to open up our own – we came up with the idea a year ago, it has taken a year to find the right place.

“Montague Street is an up and coming part of the town – it has some great places already.

“We are looking forward to offering something different. Over the past five years it has been all about gin, and wine bars, but whiskey has been going on for 200 years – it is not a drink that goes out of fashion.

The Whiskey Rooms' logo

“We will have whiskey and whisky from around the world, as well an eclectic range of fine wines, cider, spirits and cocktails to suit all palates, including gluten free and a non-alcoholic range.

“There will be premium draught lager as well as real ale straight from the cask.”

Jason, who has worked in pubs and restaurants for 20 years, said the bar, which will be open to only over 21s, will offer a place to sit and relax.

“The feel of the bar is very rustic,” he said, adding: “Lke an an old working men’s club – with dark woods.

Inside The Whiskey Rooms in Worthing

“Everyone is welcome, we like to say we are inclusive. There is room for 48 people – it is about quality, not quantity.”

Tapas and platters will also be on offer at the bar, Jason said.

At the grand opening on April 18, there will be a live Gramophone DJ, and tasting sessions.

Follow the bar’s progress on Facebook page here.

