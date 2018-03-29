Memorial tree planted to mark 100 years since end of war

A memorial oak tree has been planted in the heart of Worthing to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

Last Tuesday’s event in Beach House Park was the first of a series of memorials across Adur and Worthing with service personnel and civic dignitaries coming together in Beach House Park to mark the occasion.

Alex Harman, mayor of Worthing, helped with the planting and said: “This memorial is here to give thanks and pay respects. It has been one hundred years since the end of the war and this tree will be here for hundreds of years to ensure that we remember the war and all those that served in it.”

The event was arranged by the Worthing Royal British Legion and the Combined Ex-Services Association, with additional support from Adur and Worthing Councils.

The president of the Combined Ex-Services Association, Bob Scott, is a former Chief Petty Officer who spent 24 years in the Royal Navy.

He said: “This memorial is for all service people, but for me it reminds me of my grandfather and great-grandfather that fought and served.”

Beach House Park also contains a memorial to the Battle of Boars Head that happen on June 30th

1916 where hundreds of men from 11th, 12th and 13th Battalions of the Royal Sussex Regiment, known as ‘The Southdowns’, lost their lives.

The choice of an English oak tree was made by ex-service personnel as strong symbol of tradition, strength and the nation.

The park also contains the nation’s only memorial to war pigeons with its ‘Warrior Birds’ rockery and garden and a Holocaust memorial.

Councillor Major Tom Wye said: “The tree being close to these memorials gives this park a very special place in the hearts of Worthing residents.”