Missing Georgina Gharsallah could be victim of human trafficking, mother fears

The mother of a Worthing woman who has been missing for 10 months feared her daughter was a victim of human trafficking.

Mother-of-two Georgina, 31, was last seen leaving the Clifton Food and Wine off licence store in Clifton Road, Worthing, at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 7.

Andrea Gharsallah holding a photo of Georgina

Her mother Andrea Gharsallah has been campaigning tirelessly to find her, but leads have dried up.

She now believes her daughter could have fallen prey to human traffickers, whether it is drug or sex trafficking.

On Friday, she said: "I fear that something like trafficking may be what has happened to her.

"Where is she? How has nobody seen her? It’s impossible. It’s been 324 days and we’ve not seen her.

"It’s 46 weeks and two days missing - each day is harder and harder, and each day we hold on to hope. What else do we have?

"My daughter just vanished without a trace."

Since Georgina disappeared, Andrea and Georgina’s sister Arij appeared on This Morning on ITV to raise the profile of the disappearance, and have covered Worthing with missing posters, including Broadwater Bridge where there was a rumoured sighting of her.

On October 29 – her 31st birthday – a vigil was held and Sussex Police offered a £5,000 reward to find her, but Andrea and her family had to spend Christmas without Georgina as she remained missing.

If you have seen Georgina, call Call 101 Quoting OPERATION PAVO or contact the Missing People charity.