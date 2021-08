According to police, Billy Eyre was last seen in Hove at about 5pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 25).

A police spokesperson said they are ‘concerned for his welfare’ and he has links to Worthing.

He is described by police as 6’, stocky and bald with a long patch of hair at the back.

Billy Eyre. Photo from Brighton and Hove Police. SUS-210826-173918001