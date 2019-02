A missing Lancing teenager has returned home ‘safe and well’, police have confirmed.

Ali Yunes Ahmed, 16, was reported missing on Saturday, February 2, police said.

He has now returned home ‘safe and well’. SEE MORE: Southern Pavilion sale: Co-owner of the iconic Worthing Pier attraction say it’s time for new ideas

Sister of mutilated murder victim has had enough of crime-ridden Rustington street

Brother of Babes in the Wood murder victim found dead at Worthing homeless shelter