Missing Worthing mother and baby found safe

A mother and baby who were reported missing from Worthing yesterday have been found safe, police have confirmed.
Emma Whittington and her baby were found safe in Brighton, police said in a tweet this morning.
Police thanked everyone who shared their appeal on social media.
