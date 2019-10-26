Missing Worthing mother and baby found safe

A mother and baby who were reported missing from Worthing yesterday have been found safe, police have confirmed.

Emma Whittington and her baby were found safe in Brighton, police said in a tweet this morning.

Police thanked everyone who shared their appeal on social media.

SEE MORE: Worthing’s former Thomas Cook employees go from devastation to ‘pure relief’ after takeover

Georgina Gharsallah: Reward doubled in search for missing Worthing mum

‘Poor financial return’ for town from Bistrot Pierre seafront restaurant