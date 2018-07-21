Model engineer has seventh win

Model engineer Lionel Flippance has won an international competition in its 50th year.

A member of Worthing and District Society of Model Engineers, Lionel was a clear winner at IMLEC 2018, the 50th International Model Locomotive Efficiency Competition, hosted by Birmingham Society of Model Engineers.

Having been competing since 1985, Lionel now has seven wins to his credit. This year, he hauled a load of 27 passengers for 30.49 minutes at an average speed of 6.670 mph, burning 1.498lbs of coal.

