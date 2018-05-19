Money raised in memory of wife

Widower Cyril Dawes raised more than £1,000 for the Guild Care day centre and The Alzheimer’s Society in memory of his wife, Barbara, who died two years ago.

Cyril, 83, sold umbrellas, t-shirts and walking sticks at the Guild Care and Lovett Centre, Worthing, which he has used for five years.

Barbara suffered from Alzheimer’s for the last two years of her life, where he visited her every day, not missing a single day, say Guild Care staff.

Cyril said: “We used to do the sale together for cancer, when she died of Alzheimer’s she went into a home first because she couldn’t cope and I decided I would do it for Alzheimer’s.”

Staff from the Guild Care day centre say that he is always the first person to arrive at the centre, and spends time playing dominoes, having 924 games at the centre under his belt.

Retired coach driver Cyril was used to being actively social so to combat loneliness he goes out shopping, goes to the centre where he meets his friends and goes on holiday.

Cyril says that the company he gets at the centre is the main draw for him to attend, he can go and sit down and play dominoes with his friends and not be sat at home watching the television alone.

