Monument to honour ‘heart-breaking discovery’ 92 years ago

A monument, which will be built at a new development in Worthing, is set to commemorate ‘a heart-breaking discovery’ near the site 92 years ago.

In November 1926, the Worthing Herald reported that two fishermen had found a baby elephant washed ashore at Splash Point.

A cutting from the Worthing Herald in 1926

The elephant calf, which became affectionately known as Jumbo, is believed to have been aboard a storm-hit ship which sank off the coast of Deal in Kent.

To commemorate Jumbo’s final resting place, developers are planning to erect a monument at the new Bayside development on the former Aquarena site.

Developers Roffey Homes took control of the site in September, after planning permission was granted in early 2017.

Demolition work came to an end last week, when specialist teams and equipment pulled down the swimming pool’s iconic chimney.

Work will now commence on laying the foundations of the new building, which is situated next to Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Brighton Road, Worthing.

When complete, Bayside Apartments will consist of 141 homes, and a new seafront plaza and cafe.

Ben Cheal, Roffey’s managing director, said: “It is a gateway site for Worthing in terms of people coming in from the east which means the development will be very important for the town”.

“I hope that Bayside will provide a beneficial landmark for the town and wider community providing much needed new homes which will include affordable housing, commercial space and a public area to complement our thriving seafront community”.

