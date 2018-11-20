More Children in Need news from Worthing

Girls at 1st Charmandean Rainbows in Worthing made money boxes to collect spare change for Children in Need.

They took their filled boxes back to the unit meeting at the Forest Road Guide Hall on Friday to see if they could cover Pudsey Bear with their coins.

Pudsey Bear was covered in coins by 1st Charmandean Rainbows

Heather French, Rainbow leader, said: “As you can see, they managed to. They raised £40.10 and we are very proud of their efforts to help children less fortunate than them.”

Read about others in the area who took part here

-----

Children in Need pictures from Worthing, Littlehampton and Southwick in record-breaking year

Arundel’s contribution to the First World War recorded for future generations

Meet Cinderella’s special new friend for Southwick pantomime

Shoreham social worker visits Uganda with Blue Sky Fostering to share skills with Child’s i Foundation