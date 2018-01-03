Mother’s disappearance ‘remains a mystery’ ten years on

Police have said the fate of a missing mother-of-two from Ferring ‘remains a mystery’ ten years after she disappeared.

Elaine Taggart was 49 when she disappeared from her home in Ferringham Lane on January 3, 2008.

The following day, her red Fiat Punto was found in Goring Street, off Goring Way, a short distance from Goring railway station and five minutes’ drive from her home.

Police and family members issued numerous appeals for information in the weeks and months following her disappearance.

Flyers with Mrs Taggart’s photograph were circulated around Goring railway station and a five day search of the nearby countryside was conducted as police said they had begun to fear the worst.

Today, a decade after her disappearance, a spokesman from Sussex Police said: “There are no recent developments to report in the disappearance of Elaine Taggart from Ferring in 2008, and there are no current lines of enquiry.

“At this time her disappearance remains a mystery.

“Although there have been no recent developments we remain convinced, as previously stated, that she either met with an accident or became the victim of a serious crime.

“We will always examine and wherever possible follow up any new information that may lead to new lines of enquiry.

“Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police at any time online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or by calling 101, quoting Operation Gordon.”

Mrs Taggart was described as white, 5ft 6ins, of medium build and with dark brown hair.