Mother’s emotional appeal to find daughter missing for four months

The mother of a Worthing woman who has been missing for almost four months has made an emotional appeal for information.

Georgina Gharsallah, 30, has been missing since the morning of March 7.

Posting on Facebook, her mother said: “I am Georgina’s mum, I spend every minute of my day thinking about what has happened to Georgina.

“At night when I try to sleep, my nights are restless. I sleep with an item of Georgina’s clothing, which helps me feel we are still connected.

“My mind is like spaghetti junction, it throws thoughts at me from all corners. What if? How? Why?

“I spend all my free time searching ways to find my daughter, searching ways that other families have looked for their missing family members, reading and researching anything that may help us with answers.

“My days are like a roller coaster, up and down. My hopes rise and fall.

“I see stories in the news which dishearten me and some distress me. Where are you Georgina?

“Distraught, worried to extremes, feeling panic and fear of not knowing where you are or what has happened to you. Nobody has seen you. How can that be? Somebody has seen you, for sure.

“Please please please, come forward and let us know any information or call 101 ref 603 as you would want people to if it was your missing family member.

“I will never give up.”

In April, police made an appeal for two men to come forward after allegedly being spotted talking to Georgina.

In May, friends and family of Georgina said they were ‘desperate’ to hear from her.

Georgina is white, 5ft 2in, with shoulder-length dark hair, and with a Monroe-style piercing above her lip. If people see Georgina, call 999 immediately. If people have any information on her whereabouts or have seen her since March 7, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 603 of 17/03.

