Motorbiker gets fitting send-off

A motorbiking enthusiast got a fitting send-off at his funeral.

Geoffrey Patrick, from Ringmer Road, Worthing, was a paramedic for more than 20 years, and passed away aged 70 in May at St Barnabas House hospice.

For his funeral, the motorcycling enthusiast had a guard of honour from his fellow Sussex Wings members and a motorbike hearse, with his casket in the sidecar, which travelled from Whiteways Café in Arundel to Worthing Crematorium.

Representatives from the ambulance service were also in attendance.