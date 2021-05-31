Motorcyclist injured following Shoreham A27 collision
A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries following a collision on the A27 near Shoreham yesterday (Sunday, May 30).
Monday, 31st May 2021, 3:16 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st May 2021, 3:18 pm
Part of the A27 was closed after a collision between two cars and a motorcycle at about 5.30pm.
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police have said.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police responded to a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and two cars on the A27 near Shoreham at 5.30pm on Sunday (30 May).
"The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Road closures were in place and were subsequently lifted."