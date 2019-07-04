Motorcyclist killed in tragic Angmering accident named by police

A Rustington motorcyclist who was tragically killed in Angmering last month has been named.

Sussex Police have identified the 30-year-old as Adam Skippins, of Highfield Gardens in Rustington.

Sussex Police

On June 17, just before 4.40pm, emergency services were called to the A280 Water Lane in Angmering, near to the roundabout with Titnore Lane.

Adam had come off his motorbike and collided with a road sign, police said. He sadly died at the scene.

No other vehicle was involved, police added.

Police have appealed for any witnesses who may have seen the motorcycle just prior to the collision to contact Sussex Police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, and quoting Operation Brook.

Shortly after the accident the community shared its grief over social media: Water Lane accident: community mourns motorcyclist who died