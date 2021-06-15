Motorist arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Lancing
A motorist was arrested by police in Lancing on suspicion of drink-driving yesterday.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 8:05 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 8:08 am
Officers worked together to stop the vehicle on the A259.
Police said the driver also had no license or insurance, and confirmed the car had been seized.
Sussex Road Police said in a tweet: "Great teamwork tonight to get this vehicle stopped on the A259 in Lancing: occupant has been arrested for drink driving.
"He also has no licence or insurance, so the car has been seized."