Jobs
Cars
Homes
Announcements
Advertise My Business
Register
Login
Edit Account
Sign Out
News
Transport
Crime
Education
Business
Politics
Environment
Health
Your Say
Opinion
Offbeat
News
Transport
Crime
Education
Business
Politics
Environment
Health
Your Say
Opinion
Offbeat
Read This
Sport
Football
Cricket
Rugby Union
More Sport
What's On
Music
Theatre & Comedy
Arts & Screen
Lifestyle
Cars
News
Headlines
More Headlines >>
Greggs recalls product
News
St Barnabas House supporters dress to impress at Goring charity fashion show
News
Shoreham Port workers capture amazing footage of bottlenose dolphins frolicking off the coast
News
Lancing couple praise ‘lifeline’ short breaks service
News
Facebook page set up by Worthing pair 'to make town a safer place to live and work'
News
HM Courts Service: Results list for March 28 to April 4, 2019
Crime
Woman 'assaulted in unprovoked attack' in West Sussex
Crime
New fashion retailer opens in Worthing
News
Angmering School students pitch entrepreneurial ideas to four major employers
Education
Should 16 and 17 year olds be allowed to vote? West Sussex County Council think they should
Politics
Transport
More Transport >>
Rail union to mark three years of campaigning against Southern over driver-only operation
Transport
Huge rise in electric car ownership in Sussex but charging point infrastructure still ‘patchy’, investigation reveals
Transport
A27 delays near Shoreham Bypass due to two-car collision
News
Wick roundabout partially blocked due to accident
News
Rail delays as train hits bicycle between Barnham and Chichester
Transport
Crime
More Crime >>
Facebook page set up by Worthing pair 'to make town a safer place to live and work'
News
HM Courts Service: Results list for March 28 to April 4, 2019
Crime
Woman 'assaulted in unprovoked attack' in West Sussex
Crime
Large Sussex cannabis factory uncovered by police due to 'strong odour'
Crime
Education
More Education >>
Angmering School students pitch entrepreneurial ideas to four major employers
Education
New nursery to open at Lancing College
News
Worthing performing arts students deliver end-of-term performance: ‘They gave me goosebumps’
News
Teachers quit profession over workload and bureaucracy
Education
Littlehampton boy saves his mum’s life
Health
Business
More Business >>
New fashion retailer opens in Worthing
News
Angmering School students pitch entrepreneurial ideas to four major employers
Education
Rail union to mark three years of campaigning against Southern over driver-only operation
Transport
Huge rise in electric car ownership in Sussex but charging point infrastructure still ‘patchy’, investigation reveals
Transport
Politics
More Politics >>
Should 16 and 17 year olds be allowed to vote? West Sussex County Council think they should
Politics
No climate emergency declared in West Sussex - but county council agrees to take more action
Politics
Former Worthing council leader Paul Yallop announces he will not seek re-election – as candidates for next month’s local elections revealed
Politics
Sussex MP opens up about ‘vile abuse’ over Brexit
Politics
70 Easter parcels sent to troops overseas thanks to generous Littlehampton donations
News
Environment
More Environment >>
Shoreham Port workers capture amazing footage of bottlenose dolphins frolicking off the coast
News
RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch: Top 20 birds in West Sussex in pictures
News
Huge rise in electric car ownership in Sussex but charging point infrastructure still ‘patchy’, investigation reveals
Transport
RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch results revealed for West Sussex
News
Health
More Health >>
Lancing couple praise ‘lifeline’ short breaks service
News
Ambulances respond to person falling from ladder outside Three Fishes pub in Worthing
News
Exceptional staff recognised at West Sussex Partners in Care Accolades 2019
Business
Children form friendships with Worthing care home residents
News
Touching performance for beloved West Sussex music teacher the day before she died
News