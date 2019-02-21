MP commends staff and volunteers on visit to Citizens Advice Worthing offices

Volunteers and staff at Citizens Advice Worthing were delighted to welcome Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley to their offices at Worthing Town Hall.

A range of issues were discussed during his visit, including the impact of Universal Credit which was introduced in Adur and Worthing in July 2018.

Citizens Advice Worthing helped more than 4,000 people between April 2017 and March 2018 to solve problems they were facing.

Common issues the team supports people with include disability benefits such as Employment Support Allowance and Personal Independence Payment, and problems with Council Tax arrears.

Sir Peter said: “The team are to be commended for the time and hard work they put in to make a difference to local people’s lives.

“They offer a service unrivalled and I encourage anyone with worries or difficulties to approach Citizens Advice. Within the Worthing centre, we may all find someone friendly and professional to give advice and to make a difference to people’s lives.”

Sir Peter also heard from Worthing volunteer Steve Redman, who has volunteered for Citizens Advice for four years and is also a lawyer.

Steve talked about the satisfaction he gains from his role working with people as an adviser. He spoke of the high quality of training and support offered to volunteers, and the enjoyment he gets from the challenge, saying that even after four years he is still learning all the time.

Sir Peter encouraged anyone who is thinking about volunteering to consider Citizens Advice. He said: “Anyone able to offer their assistance or services can make a positive difference that will help to transform lives in and around our communities.”

Citizens Advice Worthing is holding an open day event on Tuesday, March 5, for people considering volunteering. To find out more about the event, and to register, please visit www.advicewestsussex.org.uk and click ‘volunteer’.

