Crews from the Shoreham and Littlehampton RNLI have launched this evening (March 3).

A tweet from Shoreham RNLI said crews from Shoreham and Littlehampton had responded to reports of a person in the water in Worthing.

A similar tweet from Littlehampton RNLI said the lifeboats had been launched at 8.23pm.

Sussex Police are also believed to be in attendance and have been approached for more information.