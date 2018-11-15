Murderer on the loose after leaving Ford Prison

A murderer is on the loose after leaving Ford Prison and not returning.

Sussex Police are searching for wanted man Jeremy Brabrooke, who absconded from Ford Prison.

A spokesman said officers are 'keen to locate and detain the 56-year-old, who was last seen at the prison on Wednesday (14 November)'.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1988 for murder in Bradford, West Yorkshire, and is known to have links to Hayling Island and Portsmouth in Hampshire, police said.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call 999.

According to the Ministry of Justice website, HMP Ford is a Category D establishment with an 'emphasis on resettlement'.

Formerly a fleet air arm station, it converted to an open prison in 1960, the website said.

An open prison has the minimum restriction on inmates' movements and activities.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.