Nativity characters at Shoreham Baptist Church treasure hunt – in pictures

Members of Shoreham Baptist Church donned costumes for the annual family Christmas treasure hunt and chocolate treasure was handed out to all who returned their completed forms.
Visitors to Shoreham Farmers’ Market on Saturday were greeted by a host of angels, shepherds, wise men, innkeepers and other characters from the Nativity story.
