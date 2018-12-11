Nearly 40 cannabis plants seized from two Worthing properties

Sussex Police has seized almost 40 cannabis plants from two adjoining Worthing properties, a spokesman confirmed.
Officers conducted warrants at two properties in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on Monday, December 3, following reports of suspicious behaviour, a spokesman said.
Around 30 plants were discovered in the first property and about 10 were found in the second, the spokesman confirmed.
A 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, both from Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of the production of a class B drug (cannabis), police said.
Both were released under investigation and enquiries are continuing, confirmed police.
SEE MORE: Giant wheel could come to Worthing seafront for three years
Vegan Christmas fair coming to Worthing this weekend
Bomb disposal team called to Worthing town centre