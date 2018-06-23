New awning is gift to Worthing primary school

Pupils, parents and staff were surprised with an awning that was built during a weekend at Clapham and Patching CE primary school.

They had been fundraising so that the youngest children would have a covered area to extend learning into the playground in all weathers.

Jon Adams, contracts manager of Farnborough-based company ENGIE, approached the school to offer the service completely free of charge.

Jane Jones, headteacher, said: “We were absolutely delighted and so grateful to ENGIE and Jon that our school had been identified for this community work.

“This will make such a difference to our facilities and to our children’s learning. We really can’t thank them enough.”