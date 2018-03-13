New CCTV cameras for Worthing to ‘help keep streets safe’

A total of 14 new CCTV cameras, which will ‘greatly enhance crime fighting capabilities’, are coming to Worthing, the council has announced.

Worthing Borough Council has agreed to spend more than £63,000 on the new cameras, which will be installed this month and will be operated and monitored by Sussex Police.

The council had been due to replace three of the existing cameras but a special deal on cutting-edge equipment saw the authority bring forward its renewal programme.

Councillor Dan Humphreys, leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “I am delighted to invest this money in these modern cameras which will give the police a more powerful tool to help keep our streets safe

“Anyone threatening the peace will now know that they will be in the spotlight giving the police a much better chance of bringing them to justice.

“It is important the public feel safe in key areas of our communities and these new cameras, with much clearer pictures and cutting-edge technology, will help with this.”

The council is part of the Safer West Sussex Partnership which includes all local authorities, police, health and rehabilitation bodies working together to help prevent crime.