New CCTV image of Shoreham bank robbery shows suspect with pistol

Police have released a new CCTV image of a suspect following an armed robbery at a high street bank in Shoreham.

Security van staff loading a cash machine at the Santander bank in High Street, Shoreham, were threatened by a man with a handgun shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, February 27, police said.

Staff were forced to hand over a box containing several thousands of pounds, said police.

No one was hurt in the incident.

After grabbing the cash box, the suspect ran away on foot in a southerly direction, according to police.

Police said the suspect – described as a white man, 5ft 10ins, in his 30s, with brown medium length hair – was wearing a blue hooded jacket and carrying a black pistol.

Detective Constable Greg Brown said: “We are aware that this incident occurred four months ago but with the new image of the suspect we have been able to release this fresh witness appeal.

“After investigating many lines of enquiry we believe the suspect has links to Essex but if anyone in Sussex recognises the man we urge you to get in contact with us immediately.”

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Shoreham High Street at the time, or who may have other information that could assist police, is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting Operation Graffiti.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Click here for more Shoreham crime news