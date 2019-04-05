New fashion retailer opens in Worthing

A new fashion retailer has opened in Worthing offering ‘vibrant and on-trend fashion at affordable prices’.

Citrus, a London-based company, opened in Montague Street on Thursday, March 28.

Worthing's new fashion retailer Citrus in Montague Street

Owner Remzi Hayat told the Herald he saw it as a good opportunity to open in the town which has ‘changed so much’.

“There are more people around – especially young people – it is busier,” he said.

“I used to have two shops in Brighton. Worthing has changed so much – people don’t feel the need to have to go to Brighton anymore.”

Citrus offers vibrant and on-trend fashion straight from the runways in Italy and France at affordable prices, Mr Hayat said.

It sells clothes and bags – and accessories and shoes are to come, he added.

The retailer is open seven days a week. On Monday to Saturday, it is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm. On Sunday, it is open from 10am to 4pm.

