New four bedroom East Preston home on popular Cresswell Park estate

This new, four bedroom, detached home is situated on the Cresswell Park estate in East Preston.

Well-balanced, The Larchford, in Roundstone Lane, is designed for getting together in the relaxed social hub of its kitchen/family room, featuring French doors and a separate utility room.

The large sitting room also benefits from French doors, opening up the home to the rear patio area.

There is also plenty of room to get away from everyone, whether it is in the study or one of four good-sized bedrooms, including a luxury en-suite and fitted wardrobe in the master.

All complemented by a family bathroom, downstairs WC and garage.

Charming and characterful, Angmering lies a few miles between the popular beach towns of Littlehampton and Worthing.

Its old village centre features a 12th Century church, independent boutiques, convenience stores, hair salon and other amenities.

Price £495,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk