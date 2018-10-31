New home found for Armistice Day poppy after Look & Sea closure

A new home has been found for an Armistice Day poppy following the closure of the Look & Sea Centre.

When the centre closed in August, six months of hard work from 350 children looked set to be wasted, as there was nowhere to display the giant poppy they made to mark the centenary of Armistice Day. Click here to read the latest on the Look & Sea Centre plans.

But the poppy, made of 500 plastic bottles, will now be illuminated at the Littlehampton Guiding Centre in Duke Street on Tuesday at 6pm.

Volunteers with the poppy outside the Look & Sea Centre in Littlehampton

It was made by children from the Girlguiding UK and Scout Association that visited the visitor information centre at the Look & Sea.

Former visitor information centre manager Rachel Stanford said: “This has be a difficult few weeks for all involved, but the best thing is knowing that the children’s work will be displayed.

“I would like to thank everyone that has put time into this project over the last 6 months and also to Girlguiding Littlehampton and Arundel for allowing us to use the hall and agreeing to host the poppy.”

The poppy is two metres wide and two metres across, and contains 500 smaller poppies to commemorate the ending of the First World War.

The Poppy will be lit on each Wednesday and Friday evening from 5pm to 8.45pm until the beginning of December and can be seen when the gates to the centre are opened.