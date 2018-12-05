New Italian takeaway to open in Broadwater

A new takeaway branch of Brio is set to open in Broadwater in the building formerly owned by Pizzarelli.

Brio Express, which will offer delivery and collection, opens in Broadwater Street West on Friday (December 7).

Darius Sparospiak, a spokesman for Brio, said it would be the first takeaway service offered by Brio, which has restaurants in Worthing’s Marine Parade and Shoreham’s Brunswick Road.

He said: “We are trying to give Worthing proper Italian pizza how it’s supposed to be.

“We serve genuine stonebaked Italian pizza with recipes from Italy.”

As well as pizza, Brio Express will offer lasagne, calamari, bruschetta, dough balls, salads and more. It also has a license to sell alcohol.

Mr Sparospiak said: “We have a team of four Italian chefs with over 25 years experience. Some of our chefs come from Padua, some come from Rome, we have really skilled staff.

“We think we can deliver good stuff for local people.”

Brio Express will open at midday on Friday. A special offer will run throughout the first three days, in which any pizza can be collected for £6.95.

Former owner Pizzarelli, which has sold the site to Brio, also has branches in Hastings and Eastbourne.

Pizarelli was closed for more than a year after a car left the road and collided with the wall of the building in May 2016.

No one was injured but the incident left the building damaged.

SEE MORE: Pizza shop mangled in collision to reopen this summer

Car collides with Worthing pizza shop