The West Sussex Jewish community celebrated Purim for their first event.

Convenor Nick Beck said: “This group was set up to give the surprisingly many Jews in the area a way of coming together.”

There are 35 members from Worthing to Midhurst and Chichester, who celebrated Purim, a fun festival, at a tea party in Littlehampton on Sunday.

This festival praises Queen Esther of Persia, who saved Jewish Persians from persecution 2,500 years ago.