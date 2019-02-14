New Littlehampton homes available on Hampton Park development

A selection of new homes is being offered to the market on Bovis Homes’s new development in Littlehampton.
Hampton Park is a sensational and well-planned development nestled between the South Downs and the vibrant seaside resort of Littlehampton.
Among the properties on offer are four in The Canterbury style – stand-out properties bristling with fine and decadent features throughout.
These stylish, four bedroom homes will give you high quality and a great deal of generous accommodation including stunning master bedrooms with en-suites, beautiful dual-aspect living rooms, separate studies and outstanding open-plan kitchens and dining rooms with double doors leading to the rear gardens.
Also on offer is a house of The Sheringham design, which offers fantastic value for money, bristling with fine features throughout.
This stylish three bedroom home will give you high quality and a great deal of generous accommodation including a stunning master bedroom with en-suite, beautiful dual-aspect living room, and a lovely open-plan kitchen and dining area.
The four bedroom Canterbury homes are offered to the market at a guide price of £436,995, while the three bedroom Sheringham home is offered with a guide price of £334,995.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Alternatively Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com
