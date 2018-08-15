New look for Southwick playground

The renovation of a Southwick playground has been completed in time for the rest of the summer holidays.

Quayside Recreation Ground in Upper Kingston Lane, Southwick, has officially opened after being refitted with new equipment in a colourful design.

The playground project had an overall budget of £140,000, of which £50,000 was earmarked for landscape improvement works and £90,000 for the playground, according to Adur District Council.

Four designs were submitted for consideration. Members of the public then had the opportunity to vote on their preferred scheme.

The installation of the new equipment began in July.

The council’s investment in the playground at the recreation ground is part of a wider investment in play facilities across the area.

A new play area is also planned at Elm Grove in Lancing.

