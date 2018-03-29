New look for ‘unloved’ Durrington pub

A major £240,000 refurbishment is set to revamp a ‘tired, little-used’ Durrington pub into a family-friendly establishment ‘for the whole community to enjoy’.

Work has begun at The Lamb pub in Salvington Road, Durrington, which will be renamed The Park View when it reopens in late April, with eight new jobs created.

New licensee Steve Pease said: “I’ve lived in the Worthing area most of my life and known The Lamb for a number of years.

“It has been sad to see the pub lose its way in recent times.

“It looks unloved but has real potential.

“I want to bring it back to life and make The Park View somewhere everyone can enjoy.

The pub, which is being renovated by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars, will be given a contemporary look and comfortable feel inside.

There will be new big screens in the bar to improve sports screenings.

Mr Pease wants to make the pub known for the quality of its beer and is putting a focus on cask ales with three on tap.

He plans to offer locally brewed ales, wines from Highdown Vineyard and coffee, which will be served all day.

A kitchen refit will enable the pub to serve food, with dishes ranging from bar snacks such as nachos and chicken wings to freshly prepared homemade steak burgers and Sunday lunches.

Mr Pease said local suppliers will be used whenever possible, with meat, for example, coming from butchers Southwick Square Meats.

The outside of the pub will be completely renovated and repainted, with new signage and lighting.

The garden will be replanted and a large deck laid, complete with heating and a retractable awning to enable year-round use.

Mr Pease said: “Worthing is a fantastic town in a great location.

“It’s been brilliant to see the centre getting the regeneration it deserves and new restaurants and bars opening.

“This development is attracting new visitors as well as residents and is now encouraging more investment in the town’s suburbs.”