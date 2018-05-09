New plans for fire-damaged Lancing site met with opposition

An ‘eyesore’ burned out building on a Lancing roundabout, which was damaged by a fire in 2015, could be replaced by a five-bedroom home as part of a new scheme.

Developers also hope to build two four-bedroom homes at the A27 site, while retaining the existing building at 6 Old Shoreham Road. A total of 11 parking spaces are included in the plans.

The scheme, which the developers described in the application as ‘contemporary, high-quality and thoughtfully designed’, is the seventh that has been submitted to Adur District Council for the site since 2007.

In the plans drawn up by ECE Planning, current access to the site from the A27 roundabout would be closed and a new access road would be created linking to Old Shoreham Road.

But this road scheme has been described as ‘flawed, ineffective and above all dangerous’ by members of the Lancing Manor Residents’ Network, which has ‘strongly objected’ to the proposal.

Secretary of the group, Bill Freeman, said the new access road would require drivers to perform a ‘highly dangerous’ u-turn maneouvre using the bell mouth of Manor Way to exit into the A27 westbound carriageway.

In a letter submitted to the council, Mr Freeman said a straight replacement of the damaged building would be ‘acceptable and welcomed’.

But the group rejected the proposed scheme on the grounds of overdevelopment, as they said it would fail to maintain the ‘open feel and character’ of the area, and increased flood risk, due to issues of rising groundwater the group said were a recurring problem at the site.

The developers were contacted by the Herald but said they did not wish to issue a comment at this stage.

The application is due to be considered by Adur District Council’s planning committee in early June.

To view the application in full, search AWDM/0337/18 on Adur’s planning website.

